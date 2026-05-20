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Homeindiakarnataka

Parties seek extension of SIR, flag risk of voters’ exclusion

The Election Commission should provide sufficient time for voters to secure supporting documents from revenue authorities, Babu urged.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:29 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaspecial intensive revision

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