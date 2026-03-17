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Parts of Karnataka witness thundershowers; Bidar farmer dies in lightning strike

Thundershowers lashed several parts of Vijayanagara district, including Hosapete, Kudligi and Hagaribommanahalli towns on Monday evening.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:48 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:48 IST
lightning strikeBidarKaranataka Newsthundershowers

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