<p>Several parts of Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka regions experienced thundershowers, along with gusty winds on Monday.</p>.<p>With the maximum temperatures in most parts of north Karnataka hovering around 40 degree Celsius, the evening showers gave the region some respite from sweltering heat. </p>.<p> A farmer in Humnabad taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bidar">Bidar</a> district died in a lightning strike. Vaijanath Sheregar (60), a native of Muttangi village, was struck dead by lightning when he was grazing cattle at his farm. His son Srinivas sustained severe burns in the incident.</p>.<p>The Mannaekhelli police have registered a case. Many parts of Humnabad and Chitaguppa taluks witnessed moderate showers, with thunder activity and strong winds.</p>.WHO warns of health risks from 'black rain' in Iran.<p>Kalaburagi city saw light showers while Chincholi experienced hailstorm.</p>.<p>Thundershowers lashed several parts of Vijayanagara district, including Hosapete, Kudligi and Hagaribommanahalli towns on Monday evening. A wind turbine gutted following a lightning strike at Yembli village in Kudligi taluk.</p>.<p>Ballari city, Sandur and Kampli also received light showers. Ballari was reeling under 40 degrees Celsius a couple of days back.</p>.<p>Davangere city and parts of the district witnessed hailstorm. Many parts of Kodagu experienced the first shower of the season on Monday. The evening showers brought cheers to coffee growers in the hilly district.</p>.<p>Parts of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts also witnessed hailstorm. </p>