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Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah has already decided to resign as CM, says senior Congress MLA Deshpande

'All lawmakers who met him said he should continue.'
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 11:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahresignation

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