'Party workers, public losing faith': Congress veterans in Karnataka sound alarm bell over infighting

Bengaluru: More than a dozen senior Karnataka Congress leaders have written to the grand old party’s top brass seeking an end to internal bickering, which they said is making people lose “faith and confidence” towards the government and hampering administration.

At least 15 Congress leaders, including B L Shankar, V R Sudarshan, H M Revanna, L Hanumantaiah among others, have written separate letters to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi seeking their intervention to have party leaders stop speculating over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's continuation in office.

“...more than six leaders, including senior ministers, are issuing statements claiming the post of CM instead of fighting against the BJP and JD(S),” the signatories, mostly loyalists of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, wrote.