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Passenger, railway staff stabbed over seat fight on Mysuru-Bengaluru train

In an effort to save his life, Shivakumar tried to pull the railway chain, to stop the train, near Channegowdanadoddi near Maddur.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCrimeMysurustabbed

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