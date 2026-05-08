<p>Maddur, Mandya district: A quarrel between the passengers over a seat on the train, broke out into a scuffle and stabbing, leaving two people injured. </p><p>The stabbing took place on Rajya Rani Express, which was bound for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a>, from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> on Wednesday.</p><p>The injured Shivakumar, a native of Tumakuru, and railway gatekeeper Kumar have been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, in Mandya.</p>.Four arrested in rowdy murder case; manhunt on for others in Bengaluru.<p>Suban Khureshi, Shoaib, Wasim, said to be the accused, were travelling in the train along with their family members. There was a quarrel over a seat on the train, when Shivakumar intervened and questioned them.</p><p>Irked over this, the accused stabbed Shivakumar. In an effort to save his life, Shivakumar tried to pull the railway chain, to stop the train, near Channegowdanadoddi near Maddur. </p><p>Gatekeeper Kumar tried to stop the accused, when they tried to flee. They also stabbed Kumar. However, the public caught the accused, thrashed them and handed over to the police.</p>