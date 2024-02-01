Passengers have a narrow escape from chasing wild jumbo; video goes viral

Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar dist): A video clip of an elephant chasing two passengers, who had got off their vehicles to take selfies, on the highway passing through the protected forest area, has gone viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred on the national highway passing through Bandipur. However, it is not clear whether it has occurred in the Karnataka or Kerala borders. When contacted, Bandipur Forest department officials said that they are verifying the video clip incident.

The video clip shows a female elephant chasing two people, who had got down from the car. One of them slips and falls down while running, and the elephant tries to trample it. However, luckily he had not sustained any injuries. The jumbo is seen leaving the place after this.