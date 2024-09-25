Patient dies as ambulance meets with accident in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A patient who was being transported in an ambulance from Puttur to Mangaluru died after the ambulance toppled near Padil on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dasappa Rai (65), a resident of Haleneranki in Kadaba. His wife Nalini Rai, son Harshith, and relative Manish, who were also in the ambulance when the accident occurred escaped with injuries.