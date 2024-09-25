Patient dies as ambulance meets with accident in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A patient who was being transported in an ambulance from Puttur to Mangaluru died after the ambulance toppled near Padil on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dasappa Rai (65), a resident of Haleneranki in Kadaba. His wife Nalini Rai, son Harshith, and relative Manish, who were also in the ambulance when the accident occurred escaped with injuries.
Dasappa Rai was taken to a private hospital in Puttur for treatment after he fell ill on Tuesday. The doctors advised to shift Rai to a private hospital in Mangaluru for advanced treatment after giving him the initial treatment.
The driver of the ambulance lost control over the vehicle after ramming into an electricity pole in Padil on the city's outskirts. Dasappa Rai died on the spot.
The ambulance was completely damaged in the accident. A case was registered at Traffic South Police Station.
Published 25 September 2024, 15:56 IST