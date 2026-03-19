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Pay penalty to get forest clearance for Yettinahole project: MoEF panel

The Rs 23,251.66-crore project has been taken up in two phases with the lift irrigation works in the first phase declared completed in September 2024.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 01:52 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 01:52 IST
Karnataka NewsYettinahole projectMoEF

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