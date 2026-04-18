PDO, aide held in Rs 1.2-lakh bribe trap

<p>Bengaluru: Lokayukta police trapped a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) and her associate while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh to process a khatha transfer in Nelamangala taluk.</p>.<p>The accused are Geethamani, PDO of Kalalghatta, and her associate Gangadhar, who runs a YouTube news channel in Nelamangala.</p>.<p>Police said the complainant, Heggenahalli resident Faizulla Sab, had approached the PDO for khatha transfer work.</p>.Lokayukta police arrest CDPO supervisor in Hassan while receiving bribe.<p>The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to clear the file.</p>.<p>Acting on the complaint, a trap was laid and, on the PDO’s instructions, the complainant handed over Rs 1.2 lakh to Gangadhar.</p>.<p>Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.</p>