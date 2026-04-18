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PDO, aide held in Rs 1.2-lakh bribe trap

Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 21:30 IST
KarnatakabribeLokayuktaArrest

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