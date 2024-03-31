Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle transporting cattle illegally

Mangaluru: The Kadaba police have nabbed two people in connection with the death of a pedestrian after a car which was illegally transporting cattle, rammed him at Mardhala Pete in Kadaba police station limits, on Saturday late night.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vittala Rai and that, rash and negligent driving was the reason for the accident.
Rai, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to the Kadaba Government Hospital, but the doctors who examined him, declared him dead.
As a result, a large number of Hindu organisation leaders including Arun Kumar Puthila, MLAs Bhagirathi Murulya and Harish Poonja rushed to the spot and staged a protest demanding SP C B Ryshyanth to visit the accident and hear out their grievances.
Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Ryshyanth visited the spot, following the protests. The protesting leaders alleged that illegal transportation of cattle has increased in the recent past.
Recently, cattle transportation was nabbed at Kabaka and Venoor. "If the Hindu organisations waylaid the vehicles which transport cattle, the police call it moral policing and book cases against the activists. But, if the police are checking all the vehicles at check posts, then how can illegal transportation of cattle go unnoticed," they asked.
MLA Poonja said that the accident was purposeful and targeted Rai. "There is a need for a thorough probe into the incident. All the accused should be arrested immediately. Strict action should be taken against all illegal slaughtering houses functioning in the district," he said.
The protest was withdrawn after the SP promised to arrest all those involved in the incident at the earliest.
The Kadaba police have booked a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302, 34, Sections 4, 5, 7 and 12 of the Karnataka prevention of cow slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.
(Published 31 March 2024, 04:13 IST)