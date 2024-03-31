Pedestrian killed after hit by vehicle transporting cattle illegally

Mangaluru: The Kadaba police have nabbed two people in connection with the death of a pedestrian after a car which was illegally transporting cattle, rammed him at Mardhala Pete in Kadaba police station limits, on Saturday late night.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vittala Rai and that, rash and negligent driving was the reason for the accident.

Rai, who was seriously injured, was immediately rushed to the Kadaba Government Hospital, but the doctors who examined him, declared him dead.

As a result, a large number of Hindu organisation leaders including Arun Kumar Puthila, MLAs Bhagirathi Murulya and Harish Poonja rushed to the spot and staged a protest demanding SP C B Ryshyanth to visit the accident and hear out their grievances.