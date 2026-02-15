<p> Bengaluru: Karnataka’s stated goal is to become a “completely drug-free state” in 2026. But achieving this ambition requires more than raids, externment and deportation orders. The drug menace is no longer merely a law-and-order issue; it is sustained by deeper social pressures that push individuals into shadow networks.</p>.<p>According to psychologist Mala Sridhar, peer pressure is a significant trigger, but not the only one.</p>.<p>“Young people are burdened by expectations — marks, grades, careers. Failure induces a sense of worthlessness. Some believe narcotics offer temporary relief from that pressure,” she said.</p>.<p>She added that parents often impose rigid aspirations without recognising individual strengths. While not all children succumb, some become vulnerable.</p>.<p>On de-addiction centres, Mala said success stories do exist. She recounted the case of a young woman who underwent treatment, completed her education and rebuilt her life. Citing psychiatrist R D Laing, she noted: “You can counsel people and help them recover. But if you send them back into the same environment they came from, what will happen?”</p>.<p>When you heal individuals, the environment must also change. Otherwise, there is a real possibility of relapse, she warned.</p>