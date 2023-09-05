Pejawar Mutt seer condemns Udhayanidhi Stalin for comment on Sanatan Dharma

“It is not right for a person in a responsible position, such as a minister of a state, to sow the seeds of hatred in society. 'Sanathana' means something that is eternal. Dharma is a set of principles for the well-being of all in society. Its basic principle is that others should not be hurt or inconvenienced by our actions for our own comforts. As per Sanatan Dharma, our happiness should be such that it should bring happiness to others as well. The mentality to eradicate such an accommodative and inclusive Dharma is not right,” he said.