<p>Hassan: Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash has opposed the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), in connection with former MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prajwal-revanna">Prajwal Revanna</a>’s pen drive case, which occurred during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. </p>.<p>Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he said, “It is condemnable to include the names of JD(S) leaders, including Prajwal’s relatives and party workers in the case. There are several technical lapses in the chargesheet. Why are the names of the third and fourth accused not been mentioned in the chargesheet?”</p>.<p><strong>‘Investigation diverted’</strong></p>.<p>He alleged that the names of a few influential persons have been intentionally dropped in the chargesheet, to divert the investigation flow.</p>.<p>“The truth will come out if Naveen, accused number 1, is subjected to narco-analysis test. The people of Hassan district are aware that the Congress leaders circulated the pen drives, to gain political advantage during the Lok Sabha election. It is a political conspiracy to include the names of the JD(S) leaders and party workers, instead of the real accused in the case,” Swaroop Prakash alleged.</p>.Hassan sex scandal: Accused purchased 70 pen drives to spread obscene videos related to Prajwal Revanna, claims chargesheet.<p>The chargesheet has been filed against 39 people, including 12 JD(S) leaders and party workers. The government’s interference is clearly visible in releasing the list of the accused, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Conspiracy</strong></p>.<p>“Such negligence and unilateral submission of the chargesheet is condemnable. This shows the interference of some influential persons. The government has not taken any action. There is a conspiracy to intentionally create a rift between me and Holenarsipur MLA H D Revanna’s family,” Swaroop alleged.</p>.<p>“There is a need for an unbiased probe, to expose the truth. The party workers and leaders should not lose courage. We are with them. I will approach the court,” he said.</p>.<p>JD(S) taluk president S Dyavegowda, spokesmen Raghu Hongere and Sameer Ahmed were present.</p>