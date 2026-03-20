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Pen drive case: Hassan MLA Swaroop Prakash objects to SIT's chargesheet

MLA Swaroop Prakash alleged that the names of a few influential persons have been intentionally dropped in the chargesheet, to divert the investigation flow.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 17:56 IST
Karnataka NewsHassanPrajwal Revanna

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