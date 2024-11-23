Penalise wind energy company for violation of norms, MoEF tells Karnataka

<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has asked Karnataka to impose fine on Enercon (India) Limited under the Forest Protection Act for violating rules while setting up wind energy projects in Jogimatti and Marikanive wildlife sanctuaries in Chitradurga district. </p>.<p>The ministry also asked the state government to take action against officials who granted permission to the company to set up these plants. </p>.<p>Sources in the government said that two officials from the state were likely to visit Delhi to explain the state’s perspective before initiating any action against the errant officials. </p>.<p>Earlier, the Union Ministry had asked its regional office in Bengaluru to submit a report on the violations by the wind energy company.</p>.<p>The Forest Advisory Committee of the Union Environment Ministry had also asked the state government for details on the operation of a windmill on 548 acres in Chitradurga. </p>.<p>The regional office also suggested that that lease of 548 acres of land can be renewed for another 15 years if the company agreed to the terms and conditions, one of which stipulates that the company pay a fine for violation of norms. </p>.<p>The regional office said that the government permitted the company to generate wind energy and leased 221 hectares in Chitradurga.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the company expanded the project for a a further 45.27 hectares Besides the company changed the terms of land use, which constitutes a violation of the Forest Protection Act, the regional office said. </p>