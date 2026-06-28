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People have extended support to contest in 2028 Assembly polls for development: G T Devegowda

Regarding conflict with his son, he said, "Small problems will be common in any family and they will be resolved over a period of time."
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsG T Devegowda

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