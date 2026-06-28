People have extended support to contest in 2028 Assembly polls for development: G T Devegowda

<p>Mysuru: Chamundeshwari constituency MLA<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=G%20T%20Devegowda"> G T Devegowda</a> said that his focus is only on the development of constituency. People of the constituency have approached him to contest from here in next legislative assembly election too, and have extended support for the sake of development of constituency. </p><p>He was speaking to media persons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru%20">Mysuru </a>on Sunday. </p><p>Reacting to comments by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy about him, G T Devegowda said that when he spoke in favor of CM Siddaramaiah during Dasara inauguration, "Kumaraswamy said that I would join Congress. Have I? I have not met D K Shivakumar separately. I have received Rs 25 Crore fund for the development of constituency, just like all other MLAs of the state," he said.</p>.MUDA row: Siddaramaiah gets support from JD(S) leader GT Devegowda, says CM need not resign.<p>He also said, "I have supported HDK always and have played major role in him becoming CM twice. I held one of the biggest conventions of 'Kumaraparva' in Chamundeshwari constituency. He has also helped me become Minister. He has strength to build party and he will strive to save the party," he said. </p><p>Regarding conflict with his son, G D Harishgowda, he said, "Small problems will be common in any family and they will be resolved over a period of time."</p>