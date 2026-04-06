<p>Davanagere: Defending the decision to field a member of the Shamanur family, Samarth Shamanuru, in the Davanagere South bypoll, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah</a> said that in a democracy, there is nothing wrong with entering politics if the people support it. He added that, "however, it is not right to justify family politics even after the people reject them."</p><p><br>Addressing the media on Monday, he took a swipe at JD(S) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-devegowda">HD Deve Gowda</a>, saying, “JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's two children, daughters-in-law and four grandchildren are in politics. No one wanted Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil to contest in the Channapatna by-election. Even after the voters rejected him, they have not learnt from their mistakes.”</p><p>Recalling past electoral performance, Siddaramaiah said, “In 2004, when I was the president, JD(S) had won 59 seats in the state. Since then, JD(S) has not been able to win so many seats. In 2023, the strength of this party has come down to 19. Father and son have joined hands with BJP to survive in politics. So, they have no moral right to criticize me.”</p>.'Politicians shouldn't get it': Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai declines honorary doctorate from Haveri University.<p>He asserted that despite BJP’s criticism, people have appreciated the Congress government’s guarantees. “We are asking for votes in the by-elections by presenting ‘guarantees’. The BJP, which has ruled the state for 9 years, has not made any development. On what ground are they seeking support from voters?” he asked.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the Congress government is hindering industrial growth in the state. </p><p>Responding to another query, Siddaramaiah said "Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan carries significant responsibilities, which is why he had traveled to Kerala for election campaigning and is also expected to campaign in Bagalkot." He added that Khan has conveyed a message to Muslim voters.</p>