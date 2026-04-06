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People have rejected Deve Gowda's family in elections: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah also dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the Congress government is hindering industrial growth in the state.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsCM Siddaramaiahdeve gowda

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