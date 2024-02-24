People of the State have rejected BJP in Assembly polls for looting: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru/Hassan: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people of the state rejected the BJP in the Assembly polls and made them sit as the opposition party, since they indulged in looting.
He was speaking to media persons at the helipad of Banavara in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district on Saturday when he reacted to a statement by Union minister Prahlad Joshi that the Karnataka government was looting the funds of temples.
CM Siddaramaiah said, "We planned to utilise the funds of temples which have high income to develop Hindu temples with low income and not temples of other religions. But the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Bill, has been rejected in the Legislative council. There was no negative intention in the bill, but BJP leaders created negative publicity about it intentionally," he said.
Reacting to the statement of Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde that there was no funds to give salary to Government employees in this State Government, CM Siddaramaiah questioned if any one has complained about it.
He questioned, "Does Ananth Kumar Hegde, who talks of changing the Indian constitution deserves to be a Lok Sabha member? There is no value to his words. One suffering with Jaundice can see yellow in everything. BJP leaders say 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikaas' then why does Hegde talk negatively about Muslims? Why does he call me Siddaramulla Khan? Don't they like those from the minority community?" he questioned.
CM Siddaramaiah said, "The Central Government has caused injustice to the State and it is giving Rs 13 for Rs 100 tax paid by the State. Should we remain quiet if they cause injustice to us? BJP leaders are indulging in party politics by hiding this injustice caused to the people of the State by the Central Government and by defending them," he said.
(Published 24 February 2024, 11:09 IST)