People of the State have rejected BJP in Assembly polls for looting: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru/Hassan: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people of the state rejected the BJP in the Assembly polls and made them sit as the opposition party, since they indulged in looting.

He was speaking to media persons at the helipad of Banavara in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district on Saturday when he reacted to a statement by Union minister Prahlad Joshi that the Karnataka government was looting the funds of temples.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "We planned to utilise the funds of temples which have high income to develop Hindu temples with low income and not temples of other religions. But the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Bill, has been rejected in the Legislative council. There was no negative intention in the bill, but BJP leaders created negative publicity about it intentionally," he said.