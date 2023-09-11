People want Oppn in K'taka to fight together, Bommai on BJP-JD(S) alliance

In the wake of discussions over the BJP-JD(S) alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that the people of the State want both parties to fight together against the Congress as the Congress government in Karnataka is behaving in an 'anti-people' manner.
"If we see how this government is behaving, all anti-people policies are clearly visible. Development has come to a standstill, corruption is rampant, and financial condition has worsened. If it continues, entire state will head towards decline. We are fighting to stop that. Opposition MLAs are also elected by people and opposition parties also have responsibility. Desire of the people in the State is that we should fight together. In that background, both the parties are coming close," he said.
Stating that politics is not stagnant water and some decisions in politics are taken for certain purpose, Bommai noted that discussions (about alliance) are on at the level of seniors and a suitable decision will be taken.
In reply to MLC Jagadish Shettar's 'two helpless parties are coming together' remarks, Bommai asked whether Congress and JD(S) were helpless or not when they had an alliance earlier.
When asked about seat sharing, he said discussion about that at the level of seniors would take place based on the ground reality, and a decision would be taken taking all into confidence.
'Declare drought'
Charging that the Congress government has no will to solve the problems being faced by people and therefore is blaming the Union Government for not changing the norms for drought declaration, Bommai urged the State Government to declare drought using its own authority and to offer relief to the affected people.
"We (when in power) did not wait for the Centre's norms to get changed and we gave more funds. First instalment for natural disaster management has already come, and money is there in the accounts of deputy commissioners. But, this government has no will to solve the problems of farmers and others, and therefore, is blaming the Centre for everything," he added.
No final decision yet: Joshi
Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that he would comment about the BJP-JD(S) alliance only after the national leaders of the party informed him about the final decision in the matter.
"I don't have full information, and final decision is not yet out. I will share all the details once national leaders take the final decision after discussing," Joshi said.