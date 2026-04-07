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People's respect is greater than honorary doctorate: Basavaraj Bommai

It may be mentioned that Bommai declined to accept the honorary doctorate from Haveri University, saying that politicians should not be considered for such recognition.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:50 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakabasavaraj bommaiKarnataka Politics

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