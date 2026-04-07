<p>Mandya: "The respect given by the people is greater than all awards. The people of Mandya have given us more respect than the honorary doctorate", said former chief minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.</p><p>It may be mentioned that Bommai declined to accept the honorary doctorate from Haveri University, saying that politicians should not be considered for such recognition.</p> .'Politicians shouldn't get it': Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai declines honorary doctorate from Haveri University.<p>He was speaking after participating in the 'thanksgiving' (Gaurava samarpane) programme, at Yelechakanahalli, in Mandya taluk, on Tuesday. The residents of the village offered gratitude to Bommai, for facilitating the project to fill water from Lokapavani River, under the Yelechakanahalli Lift Irrigation Project, when he was the CM and Water Resources Minister. </p><p>"Haveri University gave me the honorary doctorate. But, I declined it. Earlier, honorary doctorate was given to those who commanded respect. Now, they are giving to appease those in power", Bommai said.</p> .<p><strong>Power politics</strong></p><p>"A person is invited and felicitated, when he is in power. But, the people here still remember me. They have invited and honoured me even after I lost power (CM's position), three years ago. The politics done for the welfare of the people is better than 'power politics'," he said.</p> .<p>There was a demand from the people here for the project. The lake filling project has been completed and a programme is organised for its dedication. Former MLA Vijayalakshmi Bandisiddegowda used to visit Vidhana Soudha to submit a petition to the Irrigation Minister and the opposition in this regard, he recalled. </p><p>Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and Adichuchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swami were present.</p><p>MLAs Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and C N Ashwath Narayan, former MLA Vijayalakshmi Bandisiddegowda, and Karnataka Sangha president B Jayaprakashgowda participated.</p>