Permanent injunction on acting hereditary trustee of Kateel temple

Arun Kumar Shetty said that Sanath Kumar Shetty is a self declared trustee. He is the son of Lakshani who is the daughter of Antakke, the daughter of Puttigeguttu Poovakka Shedthi. Poovakka is the wife of Kodethuruguthu Patel Kunjappa Shetty. As the bunt community follows Aliyasanthana system, Sanath Kumar Shetty belongs to Puttigeguttu hence cannot be the hereditary trustee of the temple. But Sanath Kumar mislead others to believe that he is the descendant of Kodethuruguthu, Arun Kumar Shetty said.

Therefore, the members of Kodethuruguthu family registered a case in the court on July 26, he said and added that lawyer M Damodar had presented the argument on behalf of Kodethuruguthu family.

Nithin Shetty and B R Prasad were present in the press meet.