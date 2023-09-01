Permanent injunction on acting hereditary trustee of Kateel temple

On a judgement passed on August 5, 2023, the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Prathibha D S has declared that only the senior most member of Kodethuruguthu, are entitled to be the hereditary trustee of the Kateel Shree Durga Parameshwari Temple.
Addressing media in Mangaluru, Kodethuruguthu family member Arun Kumar Shetty said that the court has imposed a permanent prohibitory injunction on Sanath Kumar Shetty, the acting hereditary managing Trustee, from adoring the post. The court has restrained Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, the state of Karnataka, the Commissioner of Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments, the Karnataka Rajya Dharmika Parishat and the Zilla Dharmika Parishat from declaring, nominating or appointing Sananth Kumar Shetty as hereditary trustee of the temple.
Arun Kumar Shetty said that Sanath Kumar Shetty is a self declared trustee. He is the son of Lakshani who is the daughter of Antakke, the daughter of Puttigeguttu Poovakka Shedthi. Poovakka is the wife of Kodethuruguthu Patel Kunjappa Shetty. As the bunt community follows Aliyasanthana system, Sanath Kumar Shetty belongs to Puttigeguttu hence cannot be the hereditary trustee of the temple. But Sanath Kumar mislead others to believe that he is the descendant of Kodethuruguthu, Arun Kumar Shetty said.
Therefore, the members of Kodethuruguthu family registered a case in the court on July 26, he said and added that lawyer M Damodar had presented the argument on behalf of Kodethuruguthu family.
Nithin Shetty and B R Prasad were present in the press meet.