Permission given for 3-day Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi this time too

Ending the suspense that prevailed since last several days and causing the withdrawal of the day and night protest by BJP workers seeking permission for Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi this year also, Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi on Friday night issued conditional permission to Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to install Ganpati idol at the Maidan and to hold the festival there for three days.

Ullagaddi handed over the permission copy to the Mahamandali president Sanjeev Badaskar, at his office in the presence of BJP MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakai and BJP corporators.

Friday, the second day of the BJP's indefinite protest at the HDMP commissioner's office witnessed rasta roko also, while Shriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik had also joined the stir. Meanwhile, High Court bench in Dharwad rejected Anjuman-E-Islam's plea seeking stay on HDMP general body's recent resolution in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav at the Maidan. Protesting BJP workers had alleged that the Congress government was purposely delaying the permission due to its 'minority appeasement politics'.

MLAs Arvind Bellad, Mahesh Tenginakai, along with the ruling BJP corporators led the protest which had started on Thursday afternoon, while the protesters had spent the night at the HDMP commissioner's office itself. Meanwhile, police did not allow vehicle parking at Idgah Maidan from Friday afternoon and installed CCTV cameras, while KSRP platoons were also deployed.

Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan was allowed for the first time last year for three days. In the BJP-ruled HDMP's general body meeting held recently, a resolution to allow Ganeshotsav at the Maidan on the model of last year was passed without discussion, amid din, when the Opposition members were staging protest charging that additional subjects were introduced without bringing them to their notice in advance.