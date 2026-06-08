Permit rush triggers fairness concerns in Kudremukh treks

<p>Kalasa: Trekking activities in the Kudremukh hilly range resumed recently, after a five-month suspension, with the Forest Department reopening popular trekking destinations such as Kudremukh Peak, Netravati Peak, Bandaje and Gangadikallu.</p>.<p>To regulate visitors and protect the fragile forest ecosystem, the department has capped entry at 300 trekkers per day. <br>Bookings are made exclusively through the Forest Department’s online portal. However, trekking enthusiasts have expressed disappointment as all available slots are reportedly being booked within minutes of opening.</p>.<p>Local stakeholders alleged that private travel operators, particularly from Bengaluru, are using multiple staff members to secure large numbers of tickets immediately after bookings open.</p>.<p>According to local homestay owners, all 300 permits for the June 6 trek to Kudremukh and Netravati were booked within minutes of reservations opening on May 22. A similar trend was reported for permits issued for June 13.</p>.Trekking SOPs: A timely reset.<p>Homestay owner Chandramohan alleged that some travel companies use 20 to 25 employees simultaneously to purchase tickets, with each individual booking up to three permits. He claimed the operators later package the permits into commercial tour operations, earning substantial profits while genuine trekkers are left without access.</p>.<p>Echoing similar concerns, Srujan Jain of Matrushree Adventure suggested limiting bookings to one ticket per person and <br>restricting cancellations and refunds to prevent bulk reservation practices and ensure fair access for genuine trekkers.</p>.<p>Responding to the allegations, Karkala Wildlife Division DCF Shivaram Babu said the Forest Department had received complaints regarding possible irregularities in the booking process.</p>.<p>“The issue has been brought to the attention of the ICT responsible for managing online trekking reservations across Karnataka. <br>The agency has been asked to examine complaints and introduce safeguards to prevent misuse of the booking system and ensure a fair process,” he said.</p>