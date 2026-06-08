Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Permit rush triggers fairness concerns in Kudremukh treks

Bookings are made exclusively through the Forest Department’s online portal.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 18:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 18:36 IST
Karnatakatrekpermit

Follow us on :

Follow Us