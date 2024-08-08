Perquisites, allowances to be computed in salary in determining compensation in road mishap cases: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has awarded over Rs 93 lakh to a woman, whose 26-year-old service consultant son died in a road mishap in 2013, holding that perquisites and allowances have to be added to the basic salary of the deceased before applying the rise by future prospects in determining the compensation in motor accident claims cases.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta held the Karnataka High Court erred by omitting to add the components of house rent allowance, flexible benefit plan and company contribution to provident fund to the basic salary of the deceased while applying the principle of rise in income by future prospects.

"Components of house rent allowance, flexible benefit plan and company contribution to provident fund have to be included in the salary of the deceased while applying the component of rise in income by future prospects to determine the dependency factor," the bench said.

The court partly allowed an appeal filed by Meenakshi against the High Court's August 2, 2017 judgment, which had reduced the compensation payable to her from a sum of Rs 1,04,01,000 awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal to Rs 49,57,035.