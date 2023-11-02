Petitioners challenging Kannada as compulsory subject in schools submit details of wards in sealed envelope in Karnataka HC

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the information was provided in a sealed envelope because “there have been some instances where the children have faced some persecution in their schools. Right to privacy includes the right to be forgotten. These minor children do not want to be part of the court records.”

He also submitted that “the same sealed envelope would be given to the Government advocate with the request to maintain its confidentiality.” The HC said the parents's apprehension that they will be prosecuted is unjustified, as they are not the first parents to challenge such an issue in court, and there have been similar cases in other states.