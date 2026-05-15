<p>Taking a jibe at Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday termed petrol and diesel price hike as PM's "gift", and that the country has come to a "tragic situation".</p><p>He also criticised the PM's call for fuel saving, postponement of gold purchases, among other measures to spend wisely.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>said that PM Modi has failed in international relationships, and have not maintained a good relationship with anyone in the neighbourhood. </p><p>"Petrol and diesel price hike is Modi's gift. He has not maintained a good relationship with anyone in the neighbourhood. Now he is asking people of the country to limit the petrol use, not to purchase gold, minimise edible oil consumption. How can it be stopped or limited," he said. </p>.‘Elections over, vasooli shuru’: Congress slams 'inflation man' Modi over petrol and diesel price hike.<p>Further he said that there is a need to save the country. "People earn, and lead their lives accordingly. No one can be controlled. It should be ensured that people lead their lives smoothly with whatever they have," he added. </p><p>Alleging Modi has failed in international relationships, the Deputy CM said, "He could not manage well, he could not help. That's the reason he has made a certain appeal to people, like he did during the Covid to light the lamp, ring the bell. It is not possible. How can I stop consumption of oil in my house? How can I stop using vehicle?" </p><p>Emphasising that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia, PM Modi on Sunday called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.</p><p>Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices in the wake of the West Asia conflict.</p><p>The increase comes 16 days after Assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>