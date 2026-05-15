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Petrol, diesel price hike 'Modi's gift', country has come to 'tragic situation': D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar said that PM Modi has failed in international relationships, and have not maintained a good relationship with anyone in the neighbourhood.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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