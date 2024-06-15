Petrol, diesel to get costlier as Karnataka hikes sales tax on fuel

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday hiked sales tax on fuel, which will make petrol and diesel dearer, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looks to mobilise resources.

According to government sources, a litre of petrol will go up by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5.

The government expects this to generate Rs 2,500-2,800 crore during the financial year.

In a notification issued by the Finance Department, the government has hiked sales tax on petrol by 3.92 percentage points. On diesel, the hike is 4.1 percentage points.