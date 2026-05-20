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Homeindiakarnataka

Petty quarrel ends in murder of youth in Mandya

Sunil (29) of Chunchagahalli village is the deceased.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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