<p>Maddur: A petty quarrel between two groups ended in murder of a youth at K Honnalagere in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.</p><p>Sunil (29) of Chunchagahalli village is the deceased.</p><p>Sunil, along with his friends Satish and Siddaraju, were consuming liquor at a bar at Honnalagere on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Nishanth of Ajjahalli village and his friends picked up a quarrel with the cashier, which ensued in a fist fight. Sunil and the group, who saw this, intervened and tried to stop the fight. Soon, a fight broke out between Sunil and Nishanth.</p>.Bengaluru scrap dealer’s body exhumed over murder suspicion.<p>When Sunil and his friends were returning to their village on their motorbike at around 10.30 pm, Nishanth, who had come in a car, waylaid the motorbike and hacked Sunil with lethal weapons, leaving him severely injured.</p><p>He was shifted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences. However, Sunil failed to respond to the treatment and died.</p><p>SP Shobharani, ASP Thimmaiah, DySP Yashwanth visited the spot and a case was registered.</p><p>Sunil was working as a cashier at a bank in Bengaluru. He had come to his village to be a part of a village festival. He was married a year ago and his wife is six months pregnant.</p>