Karnataka: Pharmacies warned on selling antibiotics over the counter

Rao also conducted a ‘test-purchase’ drive where college students went to 105 pharmacies in the city to buy antibiotics over the counter. They found that 80% of the pharmacies dispensed these drugs without a proper prescription or a licensed pharmacist. The minister directed the Drugs Control Department to take strict action against any violators of the Drugs and Cosmetics, Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.