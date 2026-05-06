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PHC found locked during minister’s visit in Karnataka's Vijayapura, doctor suspended

During the visit, Patil found that the PHC was locked prompting the suspension of Dr Rajashekar Sajjan.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 00:01 IST
Karnataka NewsVijayapuraPHC

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