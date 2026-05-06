<p>Bengaluru: A general duty medical officer was suspended for violating rules during the visit by MLA and Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand Patil to a primary healthcare centre in Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura district.</p>.<p>During the visit, Patil found that the PHC was locked prompting the suspension of Dr Rajashekar Sajjan.</p>.NIA chargesheets doctor, 2 others in ISIS-linked bioterror plot to carry out mass poisoning.<p>The order said that Sajjan was found in violation of duty rules, while causing disruption in the treatment to senior citizens, patients and people with disability. </p><p>During the period of suspension, he will be serving as the general duty officer in Budikote in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district. Sajjan is prohibited from leaving the district without prior permission.</p>