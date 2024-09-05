Photo emerges showing Renukaswamy pleading for life before murder

Bengaluru: A day after police filed a chargesheet against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, a photograph of the victim pleading for life emerged on social media on Thursday.

"Fear writ large on a shirtless Renukaswamy’s face as he stared at the camera, the image is a tell-tale about the trauma he endured as he was given a torturous death," a police official said, adding, several injury marks are also seen all over his body.

In another picture, the victim is seen lying on the ground near a parked truck.