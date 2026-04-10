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‘Pigmy agents not intermediaries’, Karnataka Hight Court quashes GST notices

The bank contended that pigmy agents are its employees and hence, no GST can be levied on the salary paid to them.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsGSTHigh CourtKarnataka High Courtpigmy collector

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