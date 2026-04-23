Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

PIL challenges grant of 2 acres to Congress Bhavan in Tumakuru at 5% of guidance value

The petition was filed by N N Gopalakrishna, a businessman from Tumakuru.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 00:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us