PIL in High Court challenges law to protect illegal structures after 2009

“The impugned Act treats legal and illegal structures prior to October 21, 2021, alike and the same amounts to treating unequals as equals. The constructions that are and will continue to be in contravention of various applicable statutes as Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, 1961, Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, 1985 and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020 are extended protection by the impugned Act. Therefore, the Act is also against the rule of law,” the petition states.