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PIL on conocarpus trees : Karnataka High Court asks authorities to review concerns

The petitioner submitted that the conocarpus trees were planted by Forest Unit across the city during 2022-24.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 12:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtPIL

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