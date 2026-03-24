<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (March 24) disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to remove Conocarpus trees, also known as ‘Dubai trees', planted across Bengaluru city. </p><p>A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha directed the authorities to consider the issues highlighted by the petitioner.</p>.Conocarpus tree species banned in Gujarat over its adverse impact .<p>“We don't consider it apposite to pass any order in the present petition. However, insofar as the future plantation is concerned, authorities consider the issues highlighted by the petitioner,” the bench said, while disposing of the petition.</p><p>The petition was filed by Shantanu M, a Bengaluru-based advocate. The petitioner submitted that the Conocarpus trees were planted by the BBMP’s Forest Unit across the city during 2022-24. The trees are found mainly in and around Maharani College Road, near City Civil Court and other public areas. Rameshchandra, counsel appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the Apex Court had noted that the trees are hazardous to nature.</p><p>The petitioner submitted that no action has been taken despite multiple complaints filed 15 months ago. It was submitted that there is scientific evidence of health hazards caused due to the trees. It was also stated that Gujarat, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu governments have prohibited planting of these trees and have taken up drives to remove them. According to the petitioner, the Tropical Forest Research Institute has conducted a scientific study establishing that Conocarpus trees pose serious health hazards.</p><p>The trees flower during winter and release pollen which spreads in surrounding areas causing respiratory illnesses, colds, coughs, asthma, and severe allergies. </p><p>The aggressive root system damages freshwater systems and underground water infrastructure and further destroys communication cables affecting telecommunications, the petition stated.</p>