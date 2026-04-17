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PIL seeks ban on tiger safari in notified critical tiger habitats

The order was based on the recommendation of a technical committee. The government had banned the safari on November 7, 2025, following a series of deadly tiger attacks.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:11 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:11 IST
Karnatakatiger safari

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