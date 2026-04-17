PIL seeks ban on tiger safari in notified critical tiger habitats

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has ordered notices to state government, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and others in a PIL petition, seeking a ban on tiger safari activities within the notified Critical Tiger Habitats (CTH) across the state.</p>.<p>A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha adjourned the hearing to July 7, while directing the authorities to file an affidavit setting out the areas/zones earmarked for tiger safari activities in the state.</p>.<p>The petition was filed by V Ravindra Kumar, an advocate from Mysuru, challenging the February 21, 2026, order issued by the PCCF (Wildlife), permitting recommencement of tiger safari activities at 50% capacity across the state.</p>.Who guards the forests?.<p>The order was based on the recommendation of a technical committee. The government had banned the safari on November 7, 2025, following a series of deadly tiger attacks.</p>.<p>According to the petitioner, the order recommencing the safari activities was issued following pressure by local MLAs and resort lobbies.</p>.<p>He also stated that such permission is against the Supreme Court orders in the Godavarman Thirumulpad case. He further pointed out that the Supreme Court held that safaris can only be established on ‘non-forest land’ or ‘degraded forest land’ in buffer areas.</p>.<p>The state’s decision to use existing tracks deep within the primary evergreen/deciduous forests of the core zone is a wilful and deliberate defiance of the Supreme Court order, the petition said.</p>.<p>“The state’s order treats the tiger habitat as a ‘Profit Centre.’ The main relief is sought to uphold the constitutional duty of the state under Article 48A and the fundamental duty of citizens under Article 51A(g) to protect and improve the natural environment,” the petitioner said.</p>.<p>The petition sought direction to initiate an inquiry against the technical committee, which recommended recommencing safari activities.</p>.<p>The petitioner further sought directions to ensure all such safari activities are moved to non-forest land in buffer areas as per the court directions in the Godavarman case.</p>