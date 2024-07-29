PIL seeks norms for athi visarjane ritual on Cauvery river banks

The petition, filed by Kushal Kumar Koushik and five others, claimed that Asthi Visarjane is being practiced along the banks of the river and the very same water is used also to do abhishekam to the deities at various temples. The petitioners said the Tahsildar of Srirangapatna had issued an order in 2011 banning Asthi Visarjane at Gosai Ghat as bones were released into the river causing problems to the pilgrims.

According to the petition, the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, also had issued a requisition in 2013 to the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya district to ban the practices of Asthi Visarjane and other allied practices on the banks of Gosai ghat. The petition also cited the report by the Environment Management and Policy Research Institute.

The report observed the reasons for the rise in pollution in river Cauvery and sought for measures to regulate the practice by laying guidelines. The petition has also sought directions to declare the river as a juristic person.

“This petition in no manner seeks to ban the practice of Asthi Visarjane but to regulate it considering the report issued by the government,” the advocate said.