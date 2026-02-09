Menu
Pilot error: CM Siddaramaiah's chopper lands at wrong helipad

The CM was visiting the town to take part in the wedding of the grandson of former minister Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur and son of MLC Sharanagouda Patil Bayyapur.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 20:54 IST
Published 08 February 2026, 20:54 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahChopper

