Pioneering researchers in Princely Mysore

When P N Krishnamurti was the Dewan of Princely Mysore, Lehmann wrote a working paper which was published in 1902 as ‘Prasidha Patrike’ in Kannada. It exclusively dealt with pests and their control. Also called ‘Notes on Entomology’, it was the first bulletin in a series. It later became a model for several such write-ups published by the Department of Agriculture.