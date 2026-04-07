<p>Davangere: A complaint has been filed against former MP and BJP leader Pratap Simha for remarks that he made against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an election rally in Bagalkot.</p>.<p>Addressing a rally in Aihole, which falls under the jurisdiction of Amengad police station, Simha had alleged that Siddaramaiah claimed to eat meat on Hindu festivals such as Ugadi and Deepavali.</p>.Congress lodges complaint against Karnataka BJP IT cell, ex-MP for 'defaming' MLC Yatindra Siddaramaiah.<p>“Siddaramaiah’s intent behind issuing such statements is to hurt the sentiments of Hindus while securing the votes of the Muslim community,” Simha had said.</p>.<p>Accordingly, a complaint has been filed against Simha for violation of the Model Code of Conduct, confirmed Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddarth Goyal.</p>