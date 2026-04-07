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Plaint against Simha for remarks on Siddaramaiah

Simha had alleged that Siddaramaiah claimed to eat meat on Hindu festivals such as Ugadi and Deepavali.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 01:43 IST
Karnataka NewsElectionsSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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