Plaint over 'diversion' of crop insurance funds meant for minister's daughter

The agriculture department has received a complaint over crop insurance compensation amounts for farms reportedly owned by N Vani, daughter of Minister N S Boseraju, being remitted to others' bank accounts, at Bhogavathi in the taluk. A village elder has filed the complaint with the department.
Vani had been paying a premium of Rs 5,046 for the seven acres, 10 guntas of a farm she owns at Bhogavathi.
A compensation amount of Rs 1,01,180 has been remitted to the account of Sharanagouda Doddabasavanagouda Police Patil, according to the complaint by Shivarjuna Nayaka.
A compensation amount of Rs 1,11,374 has been remitted to the account of Lakshmidevi Goudappa, pertaining to another farm that the minister's daughter reportedly owns.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, says the complaint by Nayaka. It says that there are umpteen such instances and that a total of Rs 2 crore is deposited into the accounts of a number of people, as crop insurance compensation amounts.
Nayaka, a resident of Amareshwara camp, has provided supporting documents along with the complaint he has submitted to the assistant director of the agriculture department.
He had registered complaints of misuse of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Hallihosur and Madagiri villages last year, at the Siravara police station.
The criminal investigation department is probing these cases.