Plan being readied to desilt Tungabhadra dam: Union minister C R Patil

<p>Munirabad (Koppal district): Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday said that a plan is being prepared to remove silt from the Tungabhadra dam.</p>.<p>Patil stated that the onus is on all chief ministers from the three riparian states to implement the project and said that the Union government was willing to provide technical assistance for the project. </p>.Tungabhadra Gates Inauguration: CMs Reddy, Shivakumar, Naidu urge for unity over water sharing.<p>“The dam’s storage capacity will increase by 25-30% if the project is successful. This will enable farmers to get two crops every year. Proper water utilisation will help them increase their revenue,” Patil stated.</p>.<p>Patil said that in around 6,600 reservoirs across the country, 15% of the storage is filled with silt and the Union government is preparing a detailed project to remove the silt. </p><p>The Union minister was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the newly replaced 33 crest gates of the 73-year-old Tungabhadra dam.</p>