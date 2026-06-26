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Homeindiakarnataka

Plan being readied to desilt Tungabhadra dam: Union minister C R Patil

Patil stated that the onus is on all chief ministers from the three riparian states to implement the project
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsTungabhadra dam

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