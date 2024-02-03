Plan to extend TeleICU to 60 taluk hospitals

The TeleICU programme is being undertaken through a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the eGovernments Foundation. With the addition of these two hubs to the already functioning Hubballi and Mysuru TeleICU hubs, specialised care will reach a total of 41 taluk-level spoke hospitals, Rao explained. “The ICUs in these taluk hospitals have high-resolution cameras fixed so that specialists sitting at the hub hospitals can continuously monitor each patient’s vitals and health parameters and advise doctors as required,” said Dr Vijayakumar H N, Nodal officer for TeleICU, Bengaluru Hub, and Critical Care Medicine Professor at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.