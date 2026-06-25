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Homeindiakarnataka

Plans to launch ‘Namma Guide’ app to boost Karnataka tourism

The initiative is also expected to involve guides in improving cleanliness and better management of tourist locations across the state.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 01:38 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 01:38 IST
Karnataka NewsTourism

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