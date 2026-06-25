Plans to launch ‘Namma Guide’ app to boost Karnataka tourism

<p>Bengaluru: The Department of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">Tourism</a> is developing a new online platform, “Namma Guide”, to enhance tourism services in the state.</p>.<p>The website and app will help tourists easily connect with local guides, similar to systems used in other countries, enabling smoother booking and better on-ground assistance at tourist destinations.</p>.Karnataka can be future anchor of tourism in India, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat.<p>Officials said local guides play a key role in explaining the history, culture, and significance of tourist spots, and the platform aims to make their services more accessible to both domestic and international visitors.</p>.<p>The initiative is also expected to involve guides in improving cleanliness and better management of tourist locations across the state.</p>