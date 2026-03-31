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Karnataka: Coffee plantation worker injured in jumbo attack

On learning of the incident, neighbouring estates in G Hosahalli, Kaskebail, Kallugudda, Salumara and Hosapura declared a holiday for their workers.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:16 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaWild Elephantwild elephant attack

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