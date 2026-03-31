<p>Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district: A worker at a coffee plantation at G Hosahalli near Gonibeedu sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by a wild elephant on Monday.</p>.<p>Guruvamma was picking coffee seeds at the plantation around 9 am, when she was attacked by the elephant. Other workers raised a huge din, which frightened the jumbo and it fled. Guruvamma, meanwhile, sustained injuries to her chest and waist and was admitted to a hospital in Mudigere.</p>.Wild elephant Padayappa attacks car in Kerala's Munnar, passengers escape.<p class="bodytext">On learning of the incident, neighbouring estates in G Hosahalli, Kaskebail, Kallugudda, Salumara and Hosapura declared a holiday for their workers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Residents of these villages are anxious about stepping out of their homes for fear of being set upon by wild elephants that are prowling the area.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The villagers have appealed to the forest department to take steps to release the elephants into the wild lest tragedy occur.</p>