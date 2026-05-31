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Homeindiakarnataka

'Please, don't put flowers on me': Karnataka CM-designate D K Shivakumar appeals for restraint at celebrations, cites allergy to garlands

Acknowledging the enthusiasm among party workers after his elevation to the top post, D K Shivakumar told reporters here that arrangements would remain restricted and urged supporters to cooperate.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 16:36 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumar

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