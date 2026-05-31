'Please, don't put flowers on me': Karnataka CM-designate D K Shivakumar appeals for restraint at celebrations, cites allergy to garlands

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>on Sunday appealed to supporters to avoid crowding around him during celebrations and requested them not to present him with flower garlands, citing an allergy.</p>.<p>Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan, he asked party workers to exercise restraint.</p>.<p>Acknowledging the enthusiasm among party workers after his elevation to the top post, Shivakumar told reporters here that arrangements would remain restricted and urged supporters to cooperate.</p>.DK Shivakumar to take oath on June 3, chooses austere ceremony.<p>“I request our party workers—I understand all your enthusiasm, but I have to keep things limited. Even if you come and watch from outside, I do not mind,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar made a special appeal to supporters not to honour him with flower garlands, saying they trigger an allergic reaction.</p>.<p>“Please, no one should put flower garlands on me. I have an allergy and will not accept them. I have banned flower garlands,” he said.</p>.<p>When told that celebrations were taking place across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, Shivakumar said party workers were justified in rejoicing at the development.</p>.<p>“Let them celebrate; party workers should celebrate. It is not just me who is becoming CM today, but a party worker. A worker of the party is becoming the chief minister,” he said.</p>.<p>Recalling his long association with the Congress, Shivakumar said his rise reflected the aspirations of ordinary party workers.</p>.<p>“Since 1979–80, I have been in the party, having joined as a student leader and rising step by step from school and college days. Everyone may be happy about that. I have never said they should not be. A worker, as one of the people, is becoming CM,” he added. </p>