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Homeindiakarnataka

'Please, dont put flowers on me': Karnataka CM-elect DK Shivakumar appeals for restraint at celebrations, cites allergy to garlands

Acknowledging the enthusiasm among party workers after his elevation to the top post, DK Shivakumar told reporters here that arrangements would remain restricted and urged supporters to cooperate.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 16:36 IST
KarnatakaKarnataka NewsDK Shivakumar

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