PM Modi to flag off Pune-Belagavi-Hubballi Vande Bharat train on Sept 15: Shettar

Belagavi: MP Jagadish Shettar said that efforts for the commencement of the Vande Bharat train between Pune-Belagavi-Hubballi have been finally realised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train virtually on September 15, and I shall attend the programme at the regional railway station here.

Shettar told reporters here on Tuesday (September 1) that he had held meetings with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Railways V Somanna a couple of months ago.

Shettar requested for the commencement of the Vande Bharat train between Pune-Belagavi and the extension of Bengaluru- Dharwad Vande Bharat up to Belagavi.