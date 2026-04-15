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PM Modi visit to Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Karnataka's Mandya could boost BJP’s Vokkaliga outreach

Amid a cheering crowd, Modi referred to Mandya as 'Sakkare Nagara Madhura Mandya', celebrating the region’s prosperity and the 'sweetness, hospitality and warmth' of its people.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:44 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPNarendra ModiKarnataka PoliticsMandyaVokkaligaadichunchanagiri mutt

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