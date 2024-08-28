'PM Modi's house will be stormed like Bangladesh if...': Karnataka Congress MLA warns BJP

Gajendragad (Gadag district): Terming the Karnataka Governor sanctioning prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case a result of the "conspiracy" by the BJP, Congress MLA G S Patil on Wednesday said, "If such things continue, the day is not far when people will storm PM's residence, like what happened in Bangladesh."
"BJP leaders should be alert. Are you (BJP leaders) happy with what your superiors are doing? If a wrong decision is taken regarding the state, your houses will be stormed like what happened in Bangladesh," he said.
Patil, who is also the chairman of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was addressing a protest rally organised by Ahida Okkuta in the town condemning the Governor's move of permitting probe against CM Siddaramaiah.
Accusing BJP and JD(S) leaders of a "conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government" by levelling allegations against Siddaramaiah, the MLA said, "Siddaramaiah is working for the welfare of the poor and backward, while he has no black-spot in his entire political career."
"All Congress MLAs are with Siddaramaiah, and we are also thinking about lodging a complaint with the President of India, if needed. The Governor should withdraw the permission given for the prosecution," he said, adding that the Governor did not allow prosecution against BJP and JD(S) leaders, though the charge-sheet was ready.
"Several irregularities took place when BJP was in power, and B S Yediyurappa also went to jail. People have not forgotten the incidents that took place in H D Kumaraswamy's family," he said, seeking "strong voice and united struggle" in favour of Siddaramaiah.
"Those who have amassed huge wealth illegally are not facing any problem, but a probe against Siddaramaiah is permitted for a trivial reason," he added.
Published 28 August 2024, 15:22 IST