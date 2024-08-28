'PM Modi's house will be stormed like Bangladesh if...': Karnataka Congress MLA warns BJP

Patil, who is also the chairman of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was addressing a protest rally organised by Ahida Okkuta in the town condemning the Governor's move of permitting probe against CM Siddaramaiah.

Accusing BJP and JD(S) leaders of a "conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government" by levelling allegations against Siddaramaiah, the MLA said, "Siddaramaiah is working for the welfare of the poor and backward, while he has no black-spot in his entire political career."

"All Congress MLAs are with Siddaramaiah, and we are also thinking about lodging a complaint with the President of India, if needed. The Governor should withdraw the permission given for the prosecution," he said, adding that the Governor did not allow prosecution against BJP and JD(S) leaders, though the charge-sheet was ready.