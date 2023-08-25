PM SVANidhi loans: 3.10L beneficiaries in Karnataka

Ministers and officials gathered at a zonal conference in the city to review the implementation and progress of the PM SVANidhi scheme in the southern states and union territories. Officials shared the scheme's progress and plans to achieve their targets by December 2023.
At least 3.10 lakh street vendors in Karnataka have applied for loans under the scheme and have availed of Rs 423 crore in loan amounts from banks, said Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance, during a media interaction after the conference. He lauded the progress Karnataka has made, noting that the state has achieved up to 68 per cent of the target to cover the street vendors in the state.
The ministry has instructed all the banks in the state to take in loan applications every Wednesday, he said, adding that they have also directed urban local bodies to create call centres to provide assistance to vendors.